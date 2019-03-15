|
Frankie Mae Burns Brown
Alexandria - Mrs. Frankie Mae Burns Brown, age 90, of Alexandria, LA passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Rapides Regional Medical Center.
A service celebrating her life and legacy will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church,11-16th & Day Streets, Alexandria, LA 71301 with Pastor Roger L. Green, Officiating.
Public viewing and & visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until the start of service.
She will be taken to her final resting place in the Alexandria Memorial Gardens immediately following the service.
Service of Distinction is rendered by Miller & Hill Funeral Directors, "A New Generation of Service" 103 Bolton Ave., Alexandria, LA 71301.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 15, 2019