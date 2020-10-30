Fred B. Elsing, Jr.
Alexandria - Fred B. Elsing, Jr. passed from this life on October 29, 2020 at the age of 80. He was a long-time resident of Alexandria, Louisiana and the son of the late Fred B. Elsing, Sr. and Mosolete Martin Elsing. Fred was born in St. Louis, Missouri on September 21, 1940. His family relocated to Pineville, Louisiana in 1946 and moved in Alexandria in 1950. Fred graduated from Bolton High School in 1959. He attended LSU, SMU and graduated from Louisiana College in 1963.
Fred worked as a salesman for a national school supply company. His sales territory was one of the top producing territories for several years. Additionally, Fred owned a variety of businesses, including a wholesale beverage distribution company, a political consulting company, and a small chain of drive-thru beverage establishments. Fred spent his retirement raising a herd of registered Braford cattle, including two national champions.
Fred was a member of the South Alexandria Rotary Club, serving as President in 1985; he was a member of the Alexandria Chamber of Commerce, serving as the Cenlabration Chairman in 1990. He served as President of the Louisiana Bradford Association and initiated a scholarship fund for the Louisiana Junior Bradford Association. Also, he was a member of the Louisiana Cattlemen's Association, National Cattlemen's Beef Association, and the United Braford Breeders. Fred was a member of St. James Episcopal Church.
Fred is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lynda Morrow Elsing and his daughter, Elizabeth Elsing Robbins (John) and his granddaughter, Elizabeth Lane Robbins of Manteo, North Carolina and his sister, Mae Lynn Elsing.
Fred enjoyed hunting, fishing, Bar-B-Queing, traveling, and scuba diving. He loved nothing more than to visit with friends, tell stories, and most of all, have a good time. Anyone who knew Fred will confirm that he was a character.
A private graveside service will be held at Greenwood Memorial Park officiated by The Rev. Timothy Heflin and The Rev. Liz Ratcliff under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Louisiana Jr. Braford Scholarship Fund, 791 Big Pasture Rd., Lake Charles, LA 70607 or James Episcopal Church 1620 Murray St., Alexandria, LA 71301.
To extend online notes of condolence to the Elsing Family please visit www.KramerFunerals.com
