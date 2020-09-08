Fred Rosenfeld



Fred Rosenfeld passed away of natural causes on August 10, 2020, at his home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.



Born on August 13, 1934, in Los Angeles, California, Fred became the first in his family to graduate from a university earning a Bachelor's Degree and Juris Doctor from UCLA.



Fred led a varied and colorful career as an executive in amateur and professional sports. He was a co-founder and the first President of the New Orleans Jazz NBA team (now the Utah Jazz). He also individually represented professional athletes including Elgin Baylor, Gail Goodrich and others.



In addition to his work on behalf of NBA franchises and players, he was a groundbreaking attorney during the Athletes Right's Movement of the 1970s, representing amateur, student and professional athletes breaking ground on various issues and positively impacting their careers.



Following his career in sports, he ventured into the hotel and restaurant business in Baton Rouge and Alexandria, Louisiana. He also enjoyed his sideline career as a local radio talk show host discussing fun, food and politics in Baton Rouge and Alexandria, LA.



Fred is survived by his wife Billie Rosenfeld; Fred's children Gary Rosenfeld (wife Ariel, grandchildren Zack and Jessie), Jill Rosenfeld (grandchildren Carley and Jake), Joey Rosenfeld (wife Cathy, grandchildren Jake and Riley); stepdaughters Mandy Williamson (husband Todd, grandchildren Andrew, Cole, Robert and Amanda) and Jennifer Johnston (grandchildren Ashley and Allison Lay); and his beloved Australian Shepherd and companion "Buddy".



The family requests any donations be made to B.A.R.K or Cenla Cat Project.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store