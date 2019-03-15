|
|
Fr. Frederick James Lyons
Alexandria - Fr. Frederick James Lyons, a priest of the Diocese of Alexandria, passed away on Wednesday, March 13th, at his home in Alexandria. Born on June 25th, 1924 in New York, New York, the son of Frederick Lyons and Hanorah Gallagher.
Fr. Lyons completed his M.A. degree in theology at Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans and earned a M.S. degree from Fordham University in New York. He was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Alexandria on May 10th, 1952. After serving 37 years in active ministry, Fr. Lyons retired in 1989.
He is survived by his nephews, Jim Cassidy and Glen and Michael Lyons
A wake service, including the Office of the Dead and the recitation of the Rosary, will be held at the main chapel at Maryhill Renewal Center in Pineville on Sunday, March 17th, at 6pm; visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. prior to the rosary and will resume on Monday, from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at the Maryhill Chapel at 10am on Monday, March 18th with Fr. James Ferguson as the main celebrant. Interment will follow in the Priests' Cemetery at Maryhill under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Pallbearers serving will be the priests of the Alexandria Diocese.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Residential Training Center, P.O. Drawer 7768, Alexandria, LA 71306 or the Priests' Retirement Fund, Diocese of Alexandria, 4400 Coliseum Blvd., Alexandria, LA 71306.
To extend online notes of condolence, please visit www.kramerfunerals.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 15, 2019