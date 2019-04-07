|
Fredrick "Fred" Perry
Oakdale - Fredrick C. Perry
Funeral services for Fredrick Charles Perry will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, April 7, 2019 in the White Oaks Memorial Chapel with Reverend Jerry Johnson officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the United States Navy Honor Guard. Committal service will follow in the Oakdale Cemetery under the direction of White Oaks Funeral Home, Oakdale.
"Fred", 79, of Oakdale, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans with his loving family by his side. He was born December 12, 1939 in Oakdale to the union of Jessie Perry and Mittie Strother Perry. After 21 years of service, he retired from the United States Navy as a chief. Fred also retired from the Oakdale Fire Department as assistant chief. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin, grandfather and friend.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Mittie Perry; his first wife and mother of his children, Penny Perry; one brother, Jessie K. Perry; three sisters, Ida Faye"Noonie" Perry, Helen Savage and Edna Miller.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are: his loving wife, Mattalea Perry of Oakdale; one son, Michael (Kristy) Perry of Oakdale; one daughter, Sharon A. Perry (Jerry) Shreeman of Oakdale; one sister, Lillie Mae (Edward) Lowe of Glenmora; eight grandchildren; along with a host of family and friends.
Pallbearers to serve will be Coby Estes, Chaz Estes, Heath Carroll, Catlin Carroll, George Johnson and Jason Turner.
Visitation will be held in the White Oaks Memorial Chapel on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m., then on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m.; and Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. in the chapel.
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 7, 2019