Fusako Dill
Pineville - Services for Fusako Kimura Dill, 93, of Alexandria, will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 1p.m. at John Kramer & Son Funeral Home, with Rev. Craig Scott officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 1p.m. at the funeral home.
Fusako Dill died in her sleep on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at The Oaks Care Center in Pineville, after an extended period recovering from hip replacement surgery.
Born July 28, 1926, in Nagano Prefecture, Japan, Fusako grew up in a farming family in the Japan Alps. She met her future husband, Msgt. Harry F. Dill, Sr. working at an Air Force base near Tokyo.
After the family was transferred to the U.S.A. in 1959, she became an American citizen in 1965. A resident of Alexandria, and the former England AFB since 1964, Fusako shared her love of family, gardening, along Japanese culture and cuisine with many friends and people whom she met.
Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, Harry F. Dill, Jr., Houston, TX and Joseph P. Dill, Daytona, FL; 2 daughters, Mary P. Berlin, Jackson, MS and Joyce D. Burge and husband, Jim, Dry Prong, LA; 3 grandchildren, Jason T. Dill, and wife, Amanda, Poplarville, MS, Jamie M. Ledet and husband, Jason , Destrehan, LA, and William P. Berlin and wife, Clare, Jackson, MS; 5 great-grandchildren, Brayden and Addisyn Ledet, Destrehan, LA, Will Dill, Poplarville, MS, and Silas and Clovis Berlin, Jackson, MS. Surviving siblings include four sisters, Yoneko Morikaku, Kesako Sato, Natsui Ogihara, and Toshiko Kimura, all of Nagano Prefecture, Japan. Fusako is preceded in death by her husband, Harry F. Dill, Sr., Alexandria, LA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The
