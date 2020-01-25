|
|
Gary Wayne Rabalais
Alexandria - Funeral services for Gary Wayne Rabalais will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 27, 2020, in The Chapel of Hixson Brothers Alexandria with Reverend Daniel O'Connor officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Pineville. Visitation will be held at the funeral home 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Pallbearers honored to serve are Sebastian Rabalais, Gerald Miller, Alex Aaron, Clayton Bounds, Larry Bryant and Alan Utley. Honorary pallbearers are Chad Aaron and Glen "Chop" Braswell.
Gary Wayne Rabalais, 58, passed away on January 23, 2020, following a brief illness.
He was a man who loved well, lived by his own rules, and was a friend to many. Gary lived his life to the fullest, enjoying Harleys, Mardi Gras, music, and friends. He loved animals, fishing, racing boats, cars, and motorcycles. He made beautiful Mardi Gras necklaces. Gary was a tender-hearted person who was always there for his friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Aubrey Rabalais; his aunts, Cindely Collier and Sandra Sietman.
Gary is survived by his mother, Marilyn Rabalais; son, Sebastian Penn Rabalais; brother, Randy Rabalais (Claire); uncle, J. Collier (Amy); cousins, Lib Jamison (Junior) and Bill Jamison; wife, Tammy Golliher; special friend, Kelly Craig (mother of Sebastian Rabalais); and his dog, Rascal and cat, Big Daddy, who will be living with dear friends, Susan and Gary Pease.
The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family has designated The Food Bank of Central Louisiana, Good Food Project, 3223 Baldwin Avenue, Alexandria, LA, 71301, for memorial contributions.
Published in The Town Talk from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020