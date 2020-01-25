Services
Hixson Brothers-Alexandria
701 Jackson Street
Alexandria, LA 71301
318-442-3363
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Rabalais
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Wayne Rabalais

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Wayne Rabalais Obituary
Gary Wayne Rabalais

Alexandria - Funeral services for Gary Wayne Rabalais will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 27, 2020, in The Chapel of Hixson Brothers Alexandria with Reverend Daniel O'Connor officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Pineville. Visitation will be held at the funeral home 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Pallbearers honored to serve are Sebastian Rabalais, Gerald Miller, Alex Aaron, Clayton Bounds, Larry Bryant and Alan Utley. Honorary pallbearers are Chad Aaron and Glen "Chop" Braswell.

Gary Wayne Rabalais, 58, passed away on January 23, 2020, following a brief illness.

He was a man who loved well, lived by his own rules, and was a friend to many. Gary lived his life to the fullest, enjoying Harleys, Mardi Gras, music, and friends. He loved animals, fishing, racing boats, cars, and motorcycles. He made beautiful Mardi Gras necklaces. Gary was a tender-hearted person who was always there for his friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Aubrey Rabalais; his aunts, Cindely Collier and Sandra Sietman.

Gary is survived by his mother, Marilyn Rabalais; son, Sebastian Penn Rabalais; brother, Randy Rabalais (Claire); uncle, J. Collier (Amy); cousins, Lib Jamison (Junior) and Bill Jamison; wife, Tammy Golliher; special friend, Kelly Craig (mother of Sebastian Rabalais); and his dog, Rascal and cat, Big Daddy, who will be living with dear friends, Susan and Gary Pease.

The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, the family has designated The Food Bank of Central Louisiana, Good Food Project, 3223 Baldwin Avenue, Alexandria, LA, 71301, for memorial contributions.

To extend on-line condolences to the Rabalais family, please contact us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -