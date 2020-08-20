Gene Richerson
Lecompte - Services for Mr. Gene Richerson will be held at 12:00 p.m., Friday, August 21, 2020 at Riverview Baptist Church with Reverend Gary Richerson, Reverend Lewis Richerson and Reverend David Newton officiating. Burial will be in Alexandria Memorial Gardens, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria. The family request visitation be held at Riverview Baptist Church Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. until time of service.
Mr. Richerson,88, of Lecompte passed from this life, Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at his residence.
He was a member of Riverview Baptist Church and the Louisiana Cattleman Association. He proudly served his country in the United States Marines during the Korean Conflict. A native of Lecompte, Louisiana. He worked at Bayou Corp. for 29 years and was owner/ operator of a Family Cattle Operations, Richerson Farms. His hobbies included rabbit hunting and fishing on occasion, but what he was really known for was being a hard worker. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Margaret Clara Wiley Richerson; parents, Lewis and Bernice Rush Richerson; brother, Joe Earl Richerson; sisters, Betty Richerson Crooks, and Enola Richerson.
Those left to cherish his memory include his sons, Bruce Richerson (Becky), Gary Richerson (Pam); daughter, Vickie Richerson Benoit; sisters, Elaine Byrd and Yvonne Deville; 10 grandchildren, Jeremy, Joshua, Andy, Angie, Kenneth, Russell, Luke, Lewis, Tiffany and Lauren; numerous great grandchildren; host of other family members.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Richerson, Jeremy Richerson, Lewis Richerson, Kenneth Benoit, Russell Benoit and Luke Benoit. Honorary pallbearer will be Donald Ray Byrd.
