Gene Wayne Breaux



Mr. Gene Wayne Breaux, 78, of Alexandria/Church Point, Louisiana passed from this life, Friday, August 7, 2020. The family request visitation be held at Hixson Brothers, Pineville Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 pm.



He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. During his working career he served the City of Alexandria as a Fire Fighter, retiring as Chief.



He loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed playing the guitar. He loved his family and will be dearly missed.









