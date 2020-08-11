1/1
Gene Wayne Breaux
Gene Wayne Breaux

Mr. Gene Wayne Breaux, 78, of Alexandria/Church Point, Louisiana passed from this life, Friday, August 7, 2020. The family request visitation be held at Hixson Brothers, Pineville Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 pm.

He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. During his working career he served the City of Alexandria as a Fire Fighter, retiring as Chief.

He loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed playing the guitar. He loved his family and will be dearly missed.




Published in The Town Talk from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hixson Brothers Pineville
2701 Military Highway
Pineville, LA 71360
318-640-1678
