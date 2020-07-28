Dr. Geoffrey Bergman
Dr. Geoffrey Bergman passed away on July 21, 2020 in San Diego, CA, at the age of 76.
Geoff was born in New York, NY on May 7, 1944, grew up in Houston, TX, and was a longtime resident of Alexandria, LA. He was raised in the Orthodox Jewish tradition and sang in the choir during the High Holidays. He graduated from Lamar High School, where he lettered in Cross Country track. He attended the University of Texas and the University of Houston, graduating in 1967 with a BS in Psychology. He also received a degree of Doctor of Podiatric Medicine (D.P.M) from the California College of Podiatric Medicine in San Francisco. He practiced as a podiatrist in Alexandria, LA for 41 years. He was a caring physician and was loved by his patients. In Alexandria, he was a member of Congregations Gemiluth Chassodim and B'Nai Israel, where he led services for several years.
Geoff is survived by his wife of 53 years, Vicky, his daughter, Audra Rosenberg, her husband Jonathan, and two adoring grandsons, Parker and Brenner Rosenberg, his brother-and sister-in law, Larry Feldman, Jr. and Susie Morgan of New Orleans, three nieces and two great-nieces, and four first cousins.
Geoff was a SciFi aficionado, a history buff, a scholar of Torah, and an avid fan of Bob Dylan and classic rock. A wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend, he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the charity of your choice
.
Interment was at Greenwood Cemetery in San Diego on July 24, 2020, with Rabbi Ian Adler officiating.