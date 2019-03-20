|
George Harrison Davidson
Pollock - Funeral services for George Harrison Davidson will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Pollock United Methodist Church, Pollock with Reverend Eddie Carpenter officiating. Burial will be at Pollock Cemetery, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Pineville
Visitation will be Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 9:30 am until service time.
George H. Davidson of Pollock passed away March 18, 2019 at Rapides Regional Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas J. and Ellie Hudson Davidson; brother Thomas Alton Davidson and sister Sylvia Lott Buckley.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 55 years, Fanelle Peach Davidson; daughters, Dawn Davidson Spencer and husband Tom, and Deidra Davidson Savoy and husband Wayne; grandchildren, Georgia, Deidra and Emma Moran, Brittany and Catherine Spencer, Ellie and Baron Savoy.
George received his bachelor's degree from Louisiana College and his master's degree from LSU. He retired from Grant Parish Schools having spent 30 years at Pollock School as teacher, assistant principal and principal. He worked at Camp Windywood in the summers from 1960-1969 caring for the horses and teaching horseback riding. He loved hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with family and friends, country music and cheering for the LSU Tigers. He was a member of Pollock United Methodist Church where he served in many areas and loved his church family.
Pallbearers will be Daryl Stepp, Bill Crump, Tim Moran, Mike Slaughter, Matt Elkins, Rafferd Lott, Blain Houston and Sloan Houston.
Honorary pallbearers will be Rodney Houston, Paul Smith, Carroll Kent, and the men of the Pollock United Methodist Church.
Memorials may be made to the Pollock United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 418, Pollock, LA 71467 or to the .
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 20, 2019