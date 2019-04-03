|
|
George M. Cunningham
Kolin - George Murrell Cunningham, 85, died on April 1st, 2019 at Oak Haven Community Care Center in Center Point, Louisiana.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Helen Smith Cunningham, four sons, George Cunningham Jr. (Cindy) of Kolin, Louisiana, Malcolm Cunningham (Connie) of Hardin, Missouri, Gregory Cunningham (Pattie) of West Palm Beach, Florida, and M. Scott Cunningham (Sherry) of Conway, Arkansas, one brother, Jack Cunningham of Brooklyn, New York, nine grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, C. Eugene Cunningham and Mae Belgard Cunningham, one daughter Karen L. Cunningham, one sister, Louise Cunningham Tanner, and one daughter in-law, Voncille Jones Cunningham.
George was born on February 22nd, 1934, in Alexandria, Louisiana. He graduated from Bolton High School in 1952. In 1954 he married the love of his life, Mary Helen Smith, and they remained married for 64 years. George served honorably in the United States Naval Reserves joining before he graduated high school. He worked for the South Central Bell and BellSouth telephone companies for 40 years doing a job he loved, from climbing telephone poles to installing fiber optic cable. He also served as President of the Communication Workers of America (CWA) Union, President of the Alexandria Telephone Credit Union Board, President of the Telephone Pioneers, President of the Kolin-Ruby Wise Water District, and President of the Ruby Wise Parents Organization.
George was a loyal member of Philadelphia Baptist Church in Deville, Louisiana where he was a dedicated member of his Sunday school class. George was devoted to his family and his firm belief in God through His Son Jesus Christ.
Funeral services celebrating the life of George M. Cunningham will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 5, 2019 at Philadelphia Baptist Church, Deville with Dr. Philip Robertson and Brother Tom Jordan officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Pineville.
The family requests that visitation be observed at Hixson Brothers, Pineville Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and continued at Philadelphia Baptist Church Friday from 8:00 a.m. until time of service.
Pallbearers are Trey Cunningham, Justin Cunningham, Marshall Cunningham, Grant "Bo" Cunningham, Bubba Kirkland, and Stan Seward.
Honorary pallbearer will be George M. Cunningham IV.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Oak Haven Community Care Center for their loving care and service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 620 Beauregard Street, Alexandria, LA 71301.
To extend online condolences to the Cunningham family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 3, 2019