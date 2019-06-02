|
George "Bobby" Robert Kelso, Jr
Alexandria - A Mass of Christian Burial for George "Bobby" Robert Kelso, Jr. will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church with Rev. Dan O'Connor officiating. Interment will follow in Alexandria Memorial Gardens under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Sunday, June 2, 2019, and resume from 8:30 A.M. until 10:00 on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the funeral home. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 7:00 P.M. in the Kramer Chapel.
Bobby Kelso, 90, of Alexandria, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019, in his residence.
Bobby is preceded in death by his wife, Josephine Kelso; parents, George Robert Kelso, Sr. and Gertrude Flynn Kelso; two brothers, Dan Kelso and Jack Kelso; and one sister, Eloise Kelso Meginley.
Bobby was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He was born in Alexandria on September 24, 1928. Bobby proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He loved to hunt and fish and cutting his neighbors yards. Bobby was self-employed as a painter but also worked for the Missouri-Pacific railroad as a truck driver. Bobby was a devout Catholic and loved his Lord. Bobby always attended Mass on the weekends. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish his memory include seven children, Theresa Alberes (Gary), Kerry Frick (Donald), Paula Gaspard (Lonnie), Brenda McGlothlin, George Robert Kelso, III (Donna), Bernard John Kelso (Denise), and John Christopher Kelso (Linda); two sisters, Carolyn Kelso Strickland and Betty Kelso Wilmore; along with 18 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers honored to serve will be Todd Alberes, John Devin Kelso, Logan Snoddy, Jason Alberes, Kevin Gaspard, and Sid Meginley.
Published in The Town Talk on June 2, 2019