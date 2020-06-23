George Verzwyvelt
Alexandria - Services for George Verzwyvelt were held at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home on Friday, June 26, 2020, with Rev. Paul LaPalme officiating. Interment followed in Alexandria Memorial Gardens.
George Verzwyvelt, 79, of Alexandria, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at his residence.
He is preceded in death by parents, Fabian and Eva "Tot" Verzwyvelt, and his brothers, Richard and Blanchard Verzwyvelt.
George was one of a kind, born and raised on Bayou Boeuf and the farmlands of his beloved Twin Bridges Road. He was proud of his Belgian Heritage, was a hard worker and loved being outdoors. George graduated from Menard High School, left home, joined the United States Air Force, and was stationed at Chennault Air Force Base in Lake Charles. He loved telling tales of his days as an MP officer during his military career. He found his way back to Alexandria where he worked for Bell South and South Central Bell for 31 years. After retirement George continued to work in his yard and for his son Allan in his Air Conditioning Business. George loved his family dearly, and will be missed by all.
Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Allan Verzwyvelt (Nancy); 2 daughters, Monica Trittle (Richard), and Rhonda Verzwyvelt; and one grandson, Jacob Verzwyvelt.
Published in The Town Talk from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.