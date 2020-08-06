Gerald A. Robichaux, Sr
Alexandria - Gerald Aloysius Robichaux, Sr., age 92, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020, two weeks before his 93rd birthday, after a brief illness.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St Rita Catholic Church with Rev. Craig Scott and Rev. Anthony Dhamaraj officiating on Saturday, August 8th, at 11:00 am. Interment followed at Alexandria Memorial Gardens under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Mr. Robichaux was born August 21, 1927 in Alexandria, LA, and attended St. Francis Xavier Grammar School and Menard Memorial High School. At age 17, he joined the United States Navy. During this time, he served one year at Treasure Island, three years in Japan and served a 10 month tour aboard the USS Wiltsie. His active service was followed by 10 years in the Naval Reserve. Upon discharge from active duty, he met and married the love of his life, Mary Lee Connella. They made their home in Alexandria and raised a large, productive family of which he was most proud.
After military service, his lifetime of work began as a Rate clerk for various truck lines, including Couch Motor Freight and Ball Truck Lines, followed by a short time of service with the U. S. Postal Service. He later transferred to England Air Force Base where he retired in1983 with 32 years of civilian Federal Service.
Mr. Robichaux was a devoted Christian, avid hunter and fisherman, and loved woodworking and gardening. He made most of the furniture in his home as well as many pieces for his children and grandchildren. He will be sadly missed and remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather to his family and a good friend to many others.
Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Mary Lee Connella Robichaux, and eight sons, and four daughters. His sons are Jerry Robichaux (Diane), Tommy Robichaux (Marika), Donnie Robichaux (Cheryl), Dorville (Boo) Robichaux (Tami), John Robichaux (Kim), Jeff Robichaux (Tammy), Kevin Robichaux (Stephanie), all of Alexandria, La. and Doug Robichaux, of Shreveport, LA. His daughters are Becky Marien (Johnny), Wanda Hinton (Larry), Yvonne Emerson (Frank), Gwen Deville (Jerry), all of Alexandria, LA. He is also survived by 41 grandchildren, and 61 great grandchildren.
In addition, he is survived by a brother, Marcus Robichaux (Shirley), and two sisters, Emily Hicks (Melvin) and Marilyn Stephenson and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by son, Gregory; daughter, Mary Catherine; grandson, Michael Gerald Robichaux; great grandchild, Preston Scott Cutts; parents, Dorville A. (Bill) and Mary Melanie (Minnie) Robichaux; three brothers, Anthony, Emile, and William Robichaux; three sisters, Mary (Tookie) Laborde, Virginia (Ginger) Wallace, and Rita Clark.
Honored to serve as pallbearers were his eights sons. Honorary pallbearers were his four son-in-laws.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of the Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) of Rapides Regional Medical Center for the loving care and compassion shown to our husband and father. A special thanks to Drs. Bruce Barton and Joseph Landreneau for the compassionate care provided over many years.
In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorials be made to the St. Rita Catholic Church Building Fund, the church he attended and constructed by several of his sons. St. Rita Catholic Church, 3822 Bayou Rapides Road, Alexandria, LA 71303.
To extend online notes of condolence to the Robichaux Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com
