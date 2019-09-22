|
Gerald "Jerry" David Redner
Alexandria - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Gerald David Redner at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, with Rev. Craig Scott officiating. Interment will follow in Alexandria Memorial Gardens under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Visitation will begin Friday, September 27, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m. led by Rev. Steve Brandow in the Kramer Chapel. Visitation will resume on Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.
Gerald "Jerry" David Redner, 83, of Alexandria, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank Cornelius Redner, Sr. and Mildred Elizabeth Redner, and one sister, Doris Marion Horn.
Jerry served in and retired after 21 years in the United States Air Force. Throughout his military career he enjoyed traveling all over the world especially residing in Germany, where he continued to live and work until November 1985, when he and his wife Janet decided to move to Alexandria. Jerry worked for Caplan's Men's Clothing Store and then retired from Walmart in 2003. In 2018, Jerry was awarded the Quilt of Valor. He loved to cook and spend time with his family.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 33 years, Janet DeVanie Redner; 5 siblings ,Gladys Elsie Busch (Allen), Frank Cornelius Redner, Jr. (Jean), Roland William Redner, Mildred Martha Mudrick (William), and Alan John Redner (Nancy); 5 brothers and sisters- in-law, Dolly Douzart (Irvin), Charles P. "Pat" DeVanie, III (Kathy), Nancy Kelly (Pat), Jerry "J.D." DeVanie, Elizabeth "Beth" Hoke (Paul), and Michael J. DeVanie; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers honored to serve will be Peter Mahfouz, Paul Mahfouz, Paul Hoke, Jr., Jeremy DeVanie, Christopher Nichols, Wesley Nichols, Hunter Delcomyn, and Troy Fontenot. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike DeVanie, Jerry DeVanie, and Paul Hoke, Sr.
Published in The Town Talk on Sept. 22, 2019