Kramer Funeral Home
2905 Masonic Drive
Alexandria, LA 71301
(318) 445-6311
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Pine Ridge Baptist Church
Geraldine Gordon Murry Obituary
Geraldine Gordon Murry

Woodworth - Funeral Services for Geraldine Gordon Murry will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Pine Ridge Baptist Church with Rev. Jason Townley officiating. Interment will follow in Alexandria Memorial Gardens under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until time of service.

Geraldine Gordon Murry, 85, of Woodworth, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, T.J. Murry, Jr., and her parents, Sylvester and Dimple Smith Gordon.

Geraldine was a devoted wife and homemaker. She helped in the family nursery business; "she never met a flower she didn't like". In her younger life she was a member of Pine Ridge Baptist Church and in 2009 became a member of Parkview Baptist Church of Alexandria. Geraldine enjoyed the company of her beloved pet "B".

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Barbara Adams (Steven); grandchildren, Brandon Adams (Ashley), and Anjelica Adams; one brother, Charles Gordon (Linda); 4 nieces and 1 nephew.

The family would like to thank Geraldine's caregiver and dear friend Nora Nitz for all the love and compassion shown.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Pine Ridge Baptist Church at P.O. Box 56, Elmer, LA 71424.

To extend online notes of condolence to the Murry Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.
Published in The Town Talk on May 19, 2019
