Geraldine "Geri" Young Clinton
Pollock - July 13, 1968 - May 20, 2019
A ceremony commemorating the life of Geri Clinton will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Thursday, May 23, 2019, in the Chapel of Rush Funeral Home, Pineville, with Reverend Clay Fuqua officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Ball, under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Pineville.
Mrs. Clinton, 50, of Pollock, entered eternal rest on Monday, May 20, 2019, at Rapides Regional Medical Center, Alexandria, LA.
Geri spent her childhood in Centerpoint, but was a longtime resident of Pollock. Her favorite place on earth was burying her toes in the sand at her condo on the beach in Galveston, TX. She was a teacher for many years at Ball Elementary where she enjoyed her students and took great pride in seeing them flourish as adults. She had recently discovered her passion for painting and spent many hours creating masterpieces her family will cherish forever. Geri was a wonderful wife and the light of her husband's eye, spending seven days shy of thirty-one years of marriage together. She took pride in being a mother, grandmother and friend. Everyone loved her beautiful smile and infectious personality. If she wasn't spending time spoiling her grandchildren, she found peace in her afternoon naps. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is preceded in death and reunited with her infant daughter; her parents, Richard and Georgia Jean Young; her grandparents, Walter and Alcine Nugent and Irving W. and Erna Young and her uncle's, Walter Vernon Nugent and Dickey Ray Nugent. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, companion and best friend, Mike Clinton; her children, William Clinton, Jonathan Clinton, Kameron Clinton and Connor Clinton; her grandchildren, Michael William Clinton, III and Allyson Clinton and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends may call Rush Funeral Home, Pineville, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.
Pallbearers honored to serve are: Scott Clinton, Patrick Clinton, Bryan White, Jason McKeithen, Matthew Perez and David Nugent.
Today she is blowing dandelions with her daughter in the fields of Heaven.
Published in The Town Talk on May 22, 2019