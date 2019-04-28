Services
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
9995 Hooper Rd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70818
225-236-0800
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Seale Funeral Home
Central, LA
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Seale Funeral Home
Central, LA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Seale Funeral Home
Central, LA
View Map
Gerard "Mr. G" Laborde

City of Central - Gerard Laborde was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was born in Alexandria, Louisiana and was a long-time resident of the City of Central, Louisiana. He went to his eternal home on April 25, 2019. He was only 63 years old. Gerard was an avid fisherman and loved his job. He loved to mentor and help people in his career. Even after retirement, he entered back into the pest control business consulting. He is survived by his loving wife, Susan, daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Anthony Bridges, and grandchildren, Dylan, Marlowe, and Cora. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in the City of Central, Louisiana on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Visitation resumes at the funeral home on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 2:00 PM until Celebration of Life Service at 3:00 PM, conducted by Rev. Angela Roberson. He is preceded in death by his parents, Benton and Mary Ann, sister, Barbara, and granddaughter, Gracie. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Blackwater United Methodist Church, 10000 Blackwater Road, Baker, Louisiana. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 28, 2019
