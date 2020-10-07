Gifford Davis Edgerton



Gifford Davis Edgerton passed from this life on October 3rd at the age of 81. He was a gentle man and a gentleman. Giff was born in Cape Girardeau, MO in 1939 but was raised in Caruthersville, MO. He and his cousins had many adventures in that small town. He attended Memphis State University graduating with a double major in industrial arts and geography. Giff came to Louisiana to open the Athletic Attic sporting goods store in the Alexandria Mall. Years later, Giff became part of the team that created the KLAX TV Station and anchored a sports show. Following his stint in TV, Giff went to work at Turpin Pontiac, then on to be the Cadillac sales manager at Southern Chevrolet Cadillac. Giff was a fair man with impeccable integrity. His many satisfied customers across central Louisiana became his friends.



Giff is preceded by his parents, Gifford and Frances Edgerton, special cousins, C Mehrle Hendrix and Parker Christian Mehrle. He is survived by his wife, Anne Lanius Edgerton and sons, Stephen Drew Edgerton and Kent Matthew Edgerton (Cathy), and sister, Mary Frances Jung. "G" is also survived by Anne's six children and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Because of the pandemic, he will be quietly cremated with a celebration of his life at a later date.



His family is extremely appreciative of the care he received from Compassionate Care Hospice. They were indeed most compassionate and kind in their care of him.









