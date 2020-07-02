Glenda R. CarterElizabeth - Funeral services for Glenda Runell Carter will be held at 10 a.m., Sunday, July 5, 2020, in the Humble Baptist Church with Reverends Joey Ducote and David Ragland officiating. Committal services will follow in the Willis Flat Cemetery under the direction of White Oaks Funeral Home, Oakdale.Glenda, 71, entered eternal rest on June 30, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones at Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital. She was born October 17, 1948, in Oakdale to the union of Elzie and Katie Willis Johnson.Her parents, Elzie and Katie Johnson; seven siblings, Gurvis Johnson, William Johnson, Garnis Johnson, Roger Johnson, Elsie Mae Willis, Mabel Ragland and Billie Whittington; one grandchild, Paul Shane Fontenot precedes her in death.She leaves behind her loving family to cherish her memory: loving husband of 43 years, Terry E. Carter of Elizabeth; one sister: Janice Doyle of Lee's Summit, Missouri; stepchildren, Emily Lively (Alan) of Carencro, Bobby Carter (Jolie) of Pine Prairie, Donetta Flaming (Mark) of Vidor, Texas; grandchildren: Troy Carter, Connor Carter, Eric Denney and Georgia Carlisle; one great grandchild, Nicholas Fisette; numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.Pallbearers to serve will be Troy Carter, Connor Carter, Alan Lively, Bobby Carter, Chad Harper, Greg Johnson, Bruce Johnson and Neil Thompson.Visitation will be held in the Humble Baptist Church on Saturday, July 4th, 2020 from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m., then on Sunday, July 5th, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. in the church.