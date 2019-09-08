Services
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
Pine Ridge Cemetery
Melder, LA
Glenn Clenton Gay Mullens


1936 - 2019
Glenn Clenton Gay Mullens Obituary
Glenn Clenton Gay Mullens

La Marque, TX - Glenn Clenton Gay Mullens of La Marque Texas

January 13, 1936 - September 4, 2019, 83 years old

Visitation will be family time 4:00pm and public 5:00-7:00pm Sunday, September 8 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Graveside services will be Tuesday, September 10, at Pine Ridge Cemetery in Melder, LA.

Glenn was born in Calcasieu, Louisiana of Rapids Parish on January 13, 1936 to parents Alonzo and Olive Mullens. He was proceeded in death by parents, 2 brothers, 3 sisters and numerous nieces and nephews, 2 step-sons Richard and Duane of La Marque, TX.

Survived by wife Betty Mullens of La Marque, sons David Mullens (Denise) Groves, TX, Benji Mullens, Magnolia, TX, their mother and his former wife Gloria Ann Lazard. Sisters-In-Law, Karlene Koehn (Jerry) of Ft. Garland, CO., Janet Hamilton (Cary) Pasadena, TX and Brothers-in-Law Curtis Thompson Rochester, WA. And Charles Steinkuehler (Enid) Carson, N.D. Numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He served in the United States Navy and was a Korean War Veteran. He was a Barber for 21 years, offshore cook for 16 years and owned a janitorial business for 22 years.

He was a member of First Baptist Church Texas City and a 27 year member of Alcoholic Anonymous.

He was a loyal friend who loved helping others. He was loved by all and will be missed.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Baptist Church Building Fund.
Published in The Town Talk on Sept. 8, 2019
