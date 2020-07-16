Glenn Douglas Fairbanks



Glenn Douglas "Doodle" Fairbanks was born November 20, 1935 near Pineville, Louisiana. He died June 28, 2020 in Dallas, Texas, peacefully, in his sleep. He was 84 years old.



Mr. Fairbanks was a graduate of Pineville High School and of Louisiana College. He was retired from The Veterans Administration Hospital in San Francisco, California after a long career of helping to serve our veterans. He served our country in the Louisiana National Guard and on active duty during the Berlin Crisis of 1961.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifton A. and Grace Bradford Fairbanks, brothers H. Bradford Fairbanks, Clifton A. "Pete" Fairbanks, Jr., his sister Frances Fairbanks Crawford, niece



Amanda L. Fairbanks, nephew William S. Fairbanks IV, grandnephew Christian Jade Fairbanks. He is survived by his brother William S. "Bill" Fairbanks III of Baton Rouge, and by his beloved six nephews and two nieces. Also survived by many cousins of the Fairbanks and Bradford families.



A graveside service will be held at Greenwood Memorial Park under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Homes. Because of Covid-19, the funeral will be for immediate family only. A memorial service will be held at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store