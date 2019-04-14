|
|
Glenroy Weishuhn
Woodworth - Services for Glenroy Weishuhn will be held at 11:00 a.m., April 15, 2019 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Alexandria with Reverend Don Thompson and Reverend Bill Vogt officiating. Burial will be in Alexandria Memorial Gardens, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.
The family requests that visitation be observed Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Hixson Brothers, Alexandria from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and will continue on Monday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.
Mr. Weishuhn, 79, of Woodworth passed from this life Thursday, April 11, 2019 at his residence.
Glenroy Weishuhn was born on January 13, 1940 in Waldeck, Texas
Glen started tinkering with electronics and radio as a kid. While he was attending Round Top high school in Texas, he would repair small appliances, TV's and radios for the community. He attended Port Arthur College in Texas studying electronics and working with Arthur Kay at Kay Electronics in Port Arthur TX. Glen came to Alexandria at age 19. While trying to eliminate a civil service position for the two-way radio department in Alexandria, Mayor George Bowdon asked his friend Arthur Kay to send someone who could set up a two-way radio business and keep the city police, fire and utility department radios operational. "I thought I was coming to Alexandria for six months," said Glen. He never finished that electronics course. Instead, he stayed in Alexandria and grew the business to 5 locations. He and his partner Robert Aldredge bought out Arthur Kay in 1987, which was part of the deal he made with Arthur Kay for coming to Alexandria. It will be 60 years this June since Glen started Kay Radio in Alexandria. During this 60-year period he was involved in ham radio where he carried the call sign "K5URH" and was a life member of the American Radio Relay League. One of Glen's passions was building communication towers to which he contributed much of his time getting permits and preliminary paperwork ready. He turned this into a rental business in the mid 80's and continued to grow this business for Tower Communications and Southern Communications until the end. He served on the Motorola National Service Advisory Committee and had a lifetime membership with the National Rifle Association of America.
Glen was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church where he served multiple offices and contributed so much of his time. He was instrumental in the building of the church in 1961 and enjoyed his time helping the church grow.
He enjoyed camping with the Red River Ramblers camping group.
His hobbies were woodworking, deep sea fishing, deer hunting and working in his yard.
Those who preceded him in death were his parents Wilton and Elsie Weishuhn, brothers Bennie Allan Weishuhn and Kenneth Ray Weishuhn.
Survivors include the love of his life with 59 years of marriage his wife Frances, daughter Glenda Norris and Bill, son Dale Weishuhn and fiancé Stacy Walters; grandchildren Kayla Holloway and Josh, Lauren Brasseaux and Brock, Lyndsey Guillory, and Cody Weishuhn and Camille; great grandchildren Cadence and Kennedy Holloway, Bennett and Camille Brasseaux; brother Arlen Weishuhn and LaDonna and two nieces, Danae and Becky.
Pallbearers: Josh Holloway, Brock Brasseaux, Cody Weishuhn, James Foster, Cal Meier and Ed Antee
Honorary Pallbearers: Jerry Hendricks, James Schramm, Larry Nowicki and the Staff of Kay Radio.
We would like to thank all the employees of Compassionate Care Hospice who cared for Glen the last few months.
Memorials can be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church at 4809 Masonic Drive, Alexandria, LA 71301; MD Cancer Center or your .
To extend online condolences to the Weishuhn family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 14, 2019