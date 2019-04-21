Services
True Vine Baptist Church
831 Broadway Ave
Alexandria, LA 71302
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
True Vine Baptist Church
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
True Vine Baptist Church
Gloria Burns Washington Obituary
Mrs. Gloria Burns Washington

Alexandria - Services for Mrs. Washington will be Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Noon at True Vine Baptist Church with Pastor Solomon Shorter, Sr.officiating. Burial will be the National Cemetery in Pineville.

Mrs. Washington, 94, passed on Monday, April 15, 2019 at her daughter's home in Victorville, CA.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James Washington, her parents, Henry and Octavia Burns, brother, Lawrence Burns, sisters, Henry Dee Burns Mines, Bridgette Burns, Katherine Burns Payton and Lillie Alfreda Burns Graham and her daughter, Diedre Ann Washington Phillips.

She leaves to cherish her loving memories two sons, Micheal (Ina) Washington of Waltham, MA and Rev. Jeffery (Dr. Valerie) Washington of Alexandria: two daughters, Kathy Washington ( Freddy) Mathews of Baton Rouge and Gloria (Michael) Green of Victorville, CA; sister, Hattie Willis of Houston, niece, Katrinia Lynette Payton of Alexandria, son-in-law, Roger Phillips of Dalton, GA, nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be from 10:00am until time of services.
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 21, 2019
