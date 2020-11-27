Gloria Sutton



Omaha, NE - Mrs. Gloria Catherine Martin Sutton, 76, of Omaha, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Lakeside Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Gloria was born in Houston, Texas on September 28, 1944, the daughter of the late Johnnie V. Martin and Bernice Annie Doyal. On June 11, 1965, in Pineville, Louisiana, Gloria was united in marriage to Richard Sutton. She spent her childhood in Boyce, Louisiana, graduating from Boyce High School in 1962. She enjoyed writing poetry and had several poems published in the National Library of Poetry. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Gloria loved her family and enjoyed her granddaughters, Sarah and Kenna and grandson, Jay. She was a faithful Christian who was unable to attend church services the past several years and was a member of Westside.



Gloria is survived by her husband of 56 years, Richard Sutton, daughters; Kim Stungis and husband Donnie, Sheri Jensen and husband T.J., granddaughters, Sarah Stungis and Kenna Jensen, grandson, Therodore (Jay) Jensen, and sister Venita Ann Martin Boothroyd.



Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, brothers; Johnny Maurice Martin and James Arthur Martin.



Family and friends may visit on Saturday, November 28 at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair, NE from 10:00AM to 12:00PM.



Private funeral services for Gloria will be held at Campbell Aman Funeral Home, followed by graveside services in the Blair, Nebraska Cemetery.









