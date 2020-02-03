|
Grace Ellen Plott
Brookeland - Grace Ellen Plott, 90, entered eternal rest on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at her home in Brookeland, Texas.
She was born in Shreveport on November 13, 1929 and grew up in many towns along the Kansas City Southern railroad. Ms. Plott was a graduate of Mooringsport (La.) High School.
She was also a graduate of Louisiana College where she was in the first nursing class. She also graduated from the University of Houston..
She was a nurse and certified public accountant during her working years.
Grace Plott is survived by her sister, Mary Iles of Dry Creek, and nephew, Curt (DeDe) Iles of Alexandria, two nieces, Colleen (Gordy) Glaser and Claudia (Jody) Campbell, both of Dry Creek. Additional survivors are a cousin, Clara Mae Alford of Hornbeck, and a host of great nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney and Leona Plott, and one brother, Bob Plott.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 9 at 3:00 PM at Dry Creek Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dry Creek Baptist Camp. P.O. Box 580 Dry Creek, LA 70637
Guest book can be signed and condolences can be made at starrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Feb. 3 to Feb. 9, 2020