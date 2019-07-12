|
|
Grace Gayer Wakefield
Alexandria - Funeral services for Grace Gayer Wakefield were held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Pineville, Louisiana with Dr. Stewart Holloway officiating. Interment followed at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Ball, Louisiana, under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home.
Visitation was held Tuesday from noon until time of service in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Pineville, Louisiana.
Grace Gayer Wakefield, 93 of Pineville, Louisiana, was born November 13, 1925 in Fort Worth, Texas and passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Brookdale Alexandria Senior Living. She was a native of Groves, Texas. Grace graduated from Baylor University, Class of 1947. It was there that she met her late husband, John Francis Wakefield. After marriage, she became an Army Chaplain's wife and lived in Alabama, Virginia, Germany, Louisiana, and Texas. They were married for 49 years. John Francis passed away in 1996; Grace moved from Wildwood, Texas, to Pineville, Louisiana, where she has lived the past 23 years.
Grace was an active member of First Baptist Church in Pineville, Louisiana. She taught Sunday School in the International Ministry Class and was a choir member. Grace was an accomplished organist, pianist, and flautist. In her seventies, she played the flute in the church orchestra. Grace was an avid golfer and loved the competition of a good Scrabble game.
Grace was preceded in death by her husband Chaplain (Col.) John F. Wakefield and her son, Thomas (Tommy) Gayer Wakefield; her parents, Dr. Frank L. and Mabel Page Gayer of Groves, Texas; and a sister, Carolyn Gayer Martin of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Grace is survived by her son, John E. Wakefield and wife Kathy Sayer Wakefield of Pineville, Louisiana; three daughters: Sara Charlotte Wenzel and husband Dr. Brian Wenzel of Springhill, Alabama; Carolyn Anne Reid and husband Larry Reid of Alexandria, Louisiana; Patricia Grace Burns and husband A.W. (Buddy) Burns of Rogers, Arkansas. Grandchildren: Ruth Ryland Subramanian, Daniel E. Ryland, Esther Ryland Keul, Rebekah Ryland Brocato, John Michael Ryland, Thomas James (T.J.) Wakefield, Caleb C. Wakefield, Charles Kelsey Wakefield, Dr. Grace M. Wenzel, Anne K. Wenzel, James J. Wenzel, Kristopher W. Burns, Sarah Burns Gray, Amy Wakefield Comeaux, Madison Wakefield Richard and fifteen great grandchildren.
Serving as pallbearers were Caleb C. Wakefield, Kristopher W. Burns, John Michael Ryland, Sam F. Brocato II, Charles Kelsey Wakefield, and Taylor Richard.
To extend online condolences to the Wakefield family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk on July 12, 2019