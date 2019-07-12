|
Gregory Willis
Alexandria - Gregory Willis, 55, passed away July 7, 2019.A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2:00 pm Winnfield Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday, July 12, 2019 from 2:00-5:00 pm and continue at 1:00 pm the day of service. Interment will be at Bethlehem Church Cemetery, Atlanta, Louisiana. Survivors are his son,Gregory Willis, II,his brother, Jeffery Willis, and his sister, Lisa Willis. Signature Services provided by Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria. Online condolences may be left by signing the Guest Book at www.winnfieldfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Town Talk on July 12, 2019