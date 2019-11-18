|
|
Guy Phillip Porto
Alexandria - A Graveside service for Guy Phillip Porto will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Alexandria Memorial Gardens with Rev. Derek Ducote officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until 10:40 A.M. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the funeral home.
Guy Phillip Porto, age 91, of Alexandria, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living.
He is preceded in death by his devoted wife, Margaret Downs Porto; 3 sisters, Marie Erwin, Joyce Neck and Alma Andreason; and one brother, Vincent Gigilotta. Guy is survived by one brother, Frank Gigilotta and his wife Barbara of Manteca, CA.
Guy loved his wife and family and enjoyed spending time with them. He owned Guy Porto Sporting Goods and loved indulging his many nieces and nephews, who affectionately called him "Unc". He had many friends and good times along the way at Cotile Lake, Toledo Bend and Lake of the Pines. He had neighbors that became part of his family and a faithful dog name Max.
A special thank you to the nurses at Compassionate Care Hospice and the staff of Brookdale who went above and beyond with endless patience and tenderness in caring for him.
To extend online notes of condolence to the family, please visit us at www.KramerFunerals.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019