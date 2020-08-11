1/1
Gwendolyn Ann Henton "Peaches" King
1953 - 2020
Gwendolyn Ann "Peaches" Henton King

Baton Rouge - (1953 - 2020) Gwendolyn Ann "Peaches" Henton King, 66, departed this life on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Baton Rouge Healthcare Center in Baker, Louisiana. Gwendolyn was born October 20, 1953, in Pineville, Louisiana to the late Lessite Walker, Sr., of Palestine, Texas, and the late Lenora Essex Moore of Quitman, Georgia.

She leaves to continue celebrating her life; three daughters, Monza Williams (Keith) of Alexandria, Louisiana, Tracey Culbert (Travis) of Alexandria, Louisiana, and Aisha Walker of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; six wonderful grandchildren; Gwendolyn, Keishon, Tevin (Lacye), Tiffany, Keion, and Trav'yon; three beautiful great-grandchildren; Josyah, Kelani, and Kenzley; two godchildren, Nigel Walker and Richard Darnell Ellis; one sister, Debra Nelson (Byron) of Ashburn, Virginia; two brothers, Lessite Walker, Jr. of Alexandria, Louisiana, and Albert Walker (Sandy) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; one uncle, Benjamin Essex of Houston, Texas, one brother-in-law, Ellis Shepherd of Alexandria, Louisiana, and a dear friend, Nathaniel King who continued to visit with her during her illness, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the Family has requested that donations be made to local food banks in her honor.

A Closed Private Memorial Service will be on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Funeral services have been entrusted to Gonzaque Williams Mortuary.




Published in The Town Talk from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
August 11, 2020
May God send comfort,strength and wipe away all tears is my prayer for the family..Been knowing Gwen for some years always been that sweet and quiet type person...May her soul rest in peace..Love : Cynthia Garnett
Cynthia A Garnett
August 11, 2020





Acquaintance
