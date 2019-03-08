Services
Winnfield Funeral Home
2033 3rd Street
Alexandria, LA 71302
318-445-5002
Gwendolyn Gusman
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Raymond and St. Leo The Great Catholic Church
New Orleans, LA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Raymond and St. Leo The Great Catholic Church
New Orleans, LA
Alexandria - Gwendolyn G. Gusman, 72, of Alexandria, La died peacefully on February 28, 2019. A Memorial will be held Monday, March 11, 2019 at St. Raymond and St. Leo The Great Catholic Church, New Orleans La. at 12 noon followed by Mass at 1:00 pm. Visitation will be held Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 3:00p.m. to 5:00p.m at Winnfield Funeral Home in Alexandria. Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in New Orleans, La. Services provided by Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria. Visit winfieldfuneralhomes.com for online condolences.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 8, 2019
