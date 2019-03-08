|
|
Gwendolyn Gusman
Alexandria - Gwendolyn G. Gusman, 72, of Alexandria, La died peacefully on February 28, 2019. A Memorial will be held Monday, March 11, 2019 at St. Raymond and St. Leo The Great Catholic Church, New Orleans La. at 12 noon followed by Mass at 1:00 pm. Visitation will be held Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 3:00p.m. to 5:00p.m at Winnfield Funeral Home in Alexandria. Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in New Orleans, La. Services provided by Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria. Visit winfieldfuneralhomes.com for online condolences.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 8, 2019