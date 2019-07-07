|
Dr. Harold Lance Beebe
Alexandria - Dr. Harold Lance Beebe, 94, of Alexandria, LA passed away peacefully holding the hand of his wife of nearly 70 years at his home on Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019.
Harold was born in Lena, LA to Silas and Emma Beebe on January, 14, 1925. He married his soulmate, Gladys, on January 23, 1950. He graduated in 1954 from Loyola Dental School in New Orleans. He had a private dental practice until 1993 and also took care of the children's dental needs at Louisiana Special Education Center. He was an officer for the Louisiana Dental Association and served on the Board of Directors for Bossier Bank, Bank of Southwest in Oakdale, and AMI in Shreveport.
He was the CEO of Business Management Services and owner and operator of the first home health agency in the state of Louisiana, Professional Home Health, which has been in business for 50 years serving numerous locations throughout the state.
He was a veteran of World War II and served in the Army Air Corp as a B17 flight engineer and pilot. Harold and Gladys were avid golfers and loved watching golf and LSU football games together.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Silas and Emma Beebe, and his beloved brother, Herman K. Beebe.
Harold is survived by his wife, Gladys; his three daughters, Cheri Crouch and husband, Joe, of Alexandria, Gail Smith and husband, Greg, of Austin, TX, and Lisa Grubbs and husband, Hal of Alexandria; his brothers, Bobbie Beebe and wife Jeanne of Lena and Elton Beebe and wife Carol of Madison, MS; six grandchildren, Stephanie Johnson and husband, Keith, of Athens, GA, Lance Smith and wife, Crissy, of Austin, TX, Candace Leak and husband, Tim, of Austin, TX, Grace Rumbley of New Orleans, Jessica Holmes and husband, Scotty, of Alexandria, and Jason Grubbs and wife, Kelly, of Atlanta, GA; and 7 great grandchildren: Cole Leak, Elsa Rumbley, Cydney Leak, Easton Holmes, Silas Rumbley, Brielle Smith and Madison Holmes; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Greg Smith, Hal Grubbs, Lance Smith, Jason Grubbs, Tim Leak and Scotty Holmes. Honorary pallbearers are Joe Crouch and Keith Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Harold L. Beebe to St. Judes at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html
The family is especially grateful to all those that have taken wonderful care of Dr. and Mrs. Beebe. Those include but are not limited to long term helper, Kim Craig, Dr. Terry Buckalew, Mary Brouillette, RN, Jan O'Neal, CNA, all of his devoted staff at Business Management Services and Professional Home Health, Diane Harris, Donna Russ, Jeannie Ashworth, Bobbie Peters and Adrienne Russ.
Published in The Town Talk on July 7, 2019