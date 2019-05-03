|
|
Harold R. Reed
Baton Rouge - Services for Mr. Harold R. Reed will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria with Reverend Clay Fuqua officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park.
The family requests that visitation be observed Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Hixson Brothers, Alexandria from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at noon.
Mr. Reed, 70, of Baton Rouge passed from this life, Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at his residence.
He was an avid LSU and New Orleans Saints Fan who didn't miss a game on TV. He loved to garden, BBQ and spend time with his family. During his working career he was a salesman for Texas Refinery Corporation.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Celeste DeRouen Reed; parents, Otha W. and Rosa Mae Stafford Reed; brother, Gillis Reed; sister, Doris Davidson.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Carmen Reed, Kelly Reed and Lisa Beaubouef and husband, Brett; sons, Christopher Reed and wife, Stephanie, Robert Scott and wife, Shelly; brother, Rodney Reed and wife, Shirley; sister, Elsie Marie Stahl and husband, John; two grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Brett Beaubouef, Trent Cotton, Joshua Cotton, John Stahl, Josh Orris and Malcolm Nall.
To extend online condolences to the Reed family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk on May 3, 2019