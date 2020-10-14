1/1
Harry Walker
{ "" }
Harry Walker

Alexandria - Mr. Harry Walker, 93 of Alexandria, La passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 in Christus St. Frances Cabrini. Graveside Service will be 12:00 noon Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Alexandria. Visitation on Friday, October 16, 2020 2p-5pm and continue Saturday, October 17, 2020 9am-11:45am at Winnfield Funeral Home in Alexandria.

Please keep the Walker family lifted in prayer. Signature Services by Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria, "When you Desire the Best."




Published in The Town Talk on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria
OCT
17
Visitation
09:00 - 11:45 AM
Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria
OCT
17
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Garden of Memories Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria
2033 3rd Street
Alexandria, LA 71302
318-445-5002
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 11, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
or

