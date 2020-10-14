Or Copy this URL to Share

Harry Walker



Alexandria - Mr. Harry Walker, 93 of Alexandria, La passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 in Christus St. Frances Cabrini. Graveside Service will be 12:00 noon Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Alexandria. Visitation on Friday, October 16, 2020 2p-5pm and continue Saturday, October 17, 2020 9am-11:45am at Winnfield Funeral Home in Alexandria.



Please keep the Walker family lifted in prayer. Signature Services by Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria, "When you Desire the Best."









