Harvey R. Tuma
Pineville - Memorial services celebrating the life of Harvey Ray Tuma will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at The Libuse Czech Hall, 94 Industrial Road, Pineville.
Harvey Ray Tuma, 67, of Libuse, passed from this life on Thursday, January 16, 2020.
Harvey was a carpenter by trade. He was an avid hunter and loved spending time with his grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Albert and Marie Burnett Tuma; and a brother, Ted Tuma.
Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Jeremy Todd Tuma and wife, Jennifer Reid Tuma; grandchildren, Joanna Marie, Isabella Renee, Harley Mack and Kristopher Reid Tuma; brothers, August, Dexter, Walter, William and Donald Tuma; sisters, Georgie Robertson and Carolyn Tuma; and numerous other family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family has designated The CHRISTUS Cabrini Foundation, 3330 Masonic Drive, Alexandria, LA 71301, for memorial contributions.
Published in The Town Talk from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020