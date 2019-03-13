|
|
Harvey "Spike" Windsor
Conway, Arkansas - Funeral services for Harvey "Spike" Joseph Windsor will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Elwood Baptist Church with Pastor Michael Evans officiating. Interment will follow in the Butter Cemetery under the direction of White Oaks Funeral Home, Oakdale. A reception will take place at Elwood Baptist Church.
Harvey "Spike" passed away at his home in Conway, Arkansas, surrounded by his family on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the age of 72. He was born in Oakdale, Louisiana on June 23, 1946 to the union of Harvey Windsor and Gene Gassoway Windsor. He lived in Forest Hill, Louisiana for 69 years before moving to Conway to be close to family. For over 30 years, he worked at the Rapides Parish Highway Department. He was a faithful and active member of Elwood Baptist Church in Forest Hill. Spike loved volleyball and was known as the Music Man. He played piano by ear and could name any song. He loved his wife most of all, his family, friends, jukeboxes, movie theaters, popcorn and fried catfish.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Ginger Windsor, his brother, Charles Malone, and his grandson, Ryan Joseph Windsor.
Spike is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Sandra Jane Windsor of Conway, they were married in Forest Hill on December 26, 1963; his daughter, Theresa Lynn Windsor of Conway; one son, James Kevin (Eva) and their children (Alia, Alexander and Avery) of Conway; his grandson, Matthew James Windsor of Conway; his great grandchildren, Emma and Zachary Windsor of Forest Hill; as well as many lifelong friends.
Visitation will be held at Elwood Baptist Church, Forest Hill on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m., then on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. in the church.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 13, 2019