Cheneyville - Hazel McCann McNutt, 90, peacefully passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at her home in Cheneyville, Louisiana. Mrs. McNutt was born in MerRouge, Louisiana on July 30, 1930 to Kerrie E. and Thelma Maddox McCann.



She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Dennis R. McNutt, her parents, her son, Reginald K. McNutt and brothers, Horace E. McCann and Elvin Lee McCann; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edgar F. and Ruby Louise Walker McNutt; by her brothers-in-law, Wayne E. McNutt and wife Carrie McIntosh McNutt, Walker L. McNutt and wife Velma Roy McNutt, Donald F. McNutt and wife Mary Lea Paine McNutt, and Bobby Joe McNutt; and nephews, Randall W. McNutt, Robert B. McCann and Lee R. McCann.



She is survived by her daughter Linda McNutt DeSelle; daughter-in-law Debora Klooster McNutt; her grandchildren, Amy Alwell Pence (Jeff), Amanda Leigh Hubbard (Ryan), Jeffrey A. McNutt, Jennifer McNutt Floyd (Michael), Jarred J. McNutt and Stephen J. DeSelle; great-grandchildren, Alexander Pence, Keenan Hubbard, Xiola Hubbard, Taylor Floyd, Connor Floyd, Andrew Floyd and Noah Floyd; sisters-in-law Sally Rutledge McCann and Fannie Galan McNutt; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Hazel grew up in Cheneyville where she attended elementary and high school. There she met the love of her live and married on March 12, 1949.



Her faith in and love of Christ was evident every day. She was dedicated to Beulah Baptist Church in Cheneyville, where she raised her children to walk in Jesus' footsteps. She taught many Sunday School classes and worked many years in vacation bible school. She was actively involved with WMU, GAs, church choir and Christian women until her health prevented her from participating.



Hazel was a wonderful wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to many. She loved traveling with Dennis and spent a great amount of time in Colorado. She enjoyed being a farmer's wife and cooking for family and friends.



Serving as pallbearers will be Jeff McNutt, Jarred McNutt, Michael Floyd, Mark Broussard, David Broussard, Brad McCann, Billy McNutt and Monty McNutt. Honorary pallbearers will be Byron Broussard, Bill McBride, Clint Benoit and Edgar McNutt.



The family would like to thank special friend, Marilyn Jasper, and the many workers at Lagnaippe Home Health, for taking such good care of her when needed.



Because of COVID, a private family service, officiated by Ross Ford, will be held at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie, followed by a graveside service for friends and family at 12:00 noon on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Alexandria Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.



Memorial may be made to Beulah Baptist Church, P.O. Box 356, Cheneyville, LA 71325.









