Jena - Mrs. Hedy Joan Weatherly Henderson Butler, a resident of Jena, LA, passed from this life on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Mrs. Butler was born in Brinkley, AK on August 14, 1942 to the union of Ira Vernon Weatherly and Florence Florene McCullar. Hedy was the second born of six children. Hedy attended LaSalle High School and went on to complete her studies in Real Estate at Tyler Junior College in Tyler, TX and later attended Tyler Commercial College where she graduated as an Automation Secretary. On February 28, 1992, Hedy married her husband Robert M "Bob" Butler at Nolley United Methodist Church. Hedy became an active member of her church family and the Nolley UMW Wesley Circle. Hedy had great passion for the arts and was a talented and accomplished artist herself. She studied through the Art Institute in Michigan and held membership in the Contemporary Artist Guild in Alexandria. After moving to Jena, she assisted with the formation of the Hemps Creek Art Guild and was active in promoting the arts in her community. Hedy enjoyed working in the public interest of the communities where she resided. She strongly supported fire departments, public works, and enjoyed organizing local parades and festivals. She took a special interest in the promotion of activities to recognize and honor war veterans and was named the 1996 Kiwanian of the Year Award in Jena. Those left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Kecia Henderson Nugent (Samuel) of Bentley, LA and Tyra Henderson Rabalais Melder (Mike) of Deville, LA; one sister, Mary Rebecca "Becky" Gough (Benny) of Pineville, LA; her granddaughters, Samantha M Nugent of Bentley, LA, Natalie Rabalais Watson of Enterprise, AL, and Jill N Rabalais of Pineville, LA. Hedy has four great grandsons; Drake, Jed, Arliss and Connor and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She also leaves behind a "family" of loyal friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Hope Lynna Henderson, and four brothers. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Nolley United Methodist Church in Jena, LA at 2:00 pm with Rev. Truman Stagg officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Nolley UMW Wesley Circle or the local .
Published in The Town Talk from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019