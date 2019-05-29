Services
Graveside service
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Forest Lawn Memorial Park (PRIVATE FOR FAMILY)
Alexandria - Private family graveside services for Mrs. Helen Hastings McDaniel will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 31, 2019 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Reverend Michael Frazier officiating, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.

She was born December 30, 1929 in Winnfield, Louisiana. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at her residence.

She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Alexandria.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Robert William McDaniel; beloved daughters, Madeleine McDaniel and Virginia Ann Robson; parents, C. J. and Elma C. Austin Hastings; sister, Virginia A. Veschio.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sons Jack Rigney McDaniel and wife Tammie, Gary William McDaniel and Robert Hastings McDaniel and wife Lisa; daughters, Mary Elizabeth McDaniel and Susan Lynn Boyett and husband, Mike; ten grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for contributions to the Louisiana Lions Eye Foundation or to the .

To extend online condolences to the McDaniel family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk on May 29, 2019
