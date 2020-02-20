|
Helen Jordan Millican
Winnfield - Mrs. Helen Jordan Millican, age 85 of Pineville, Louisiana passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at The Oaks Care Center in Pineville.
She was born October 15, 1934 in Winnfield, Louisiana, to parents, Monroe and Jessie Mae Jordan. Helen was raised in Winnfield and was a graduate of Winnfield High School class of 1953.
She raised her family in Pineville before moving to Houston after her marriage to Herman Millican.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Marilyn Smith O'Hare and Patricia Smith Hensarling; sisters, Rosa Vines and Faye Metcalf along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Mrs. Millican was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Herman Millican; Beloved son, Robert Smith; and parents, Monroe and Jessie Mae Ingram Jordan.
Visitation and a meal will be held at the church on Saturday from 12:00 PM until time of services.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Pastor Charles Harrell and Rev. Joe Evans and Pianist Becky McEachern. Interment will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Southern Funeral Home of Winnfield.
Serving the family as pallbearers will be Mike Atkins, Chet Atkins, Monty Atkins, Shafton Bailey, Jimmy Atwell and Ralph Boone. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Edwin Vines, Mike Vines and Jeff Metcalf.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Amelia Clayton, Director of Nursing and staff of The Oaks Care Center and Christus Hospice for care and support to Mother and the family in her final days.
We also wish to thank the staff of Brookdale Senior Living where Mother resided prior to The Oaks Care Center and Serenity Hospice during this residency as well as Charlene DeLaune, Laurie Parker, Debra Fisher and Jordan DeLaune, private sitters who provided exceptional daily care to Mother.
Published in The Town Talk from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020