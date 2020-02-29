|
Helen Killen Ashley
Helen Killen Ashley passed away February 25 from a long term illness. She was 85. A true Southern belle, Helen could host a formal dinner party with perfection and also shoot as well as her husband Daniel, who was a decorated veteran.
Helen sold real estate in New Braunfels for decades. She and her white poodle were a daily presence in Oak Run where they walked 3 miles a day well into her 70's. She loved gardening and brought azaleas and magnolias here from her childhood home in Louisiana.
Helen is survived by her only child, Kimberly Ashley-Stevens (Dwain Stevens), 2 granddaughters, Brianna and Victoria and 2 of her brothers, Jerry Killen (Jan) of Canyon Lake and Lloyd Killen (Pattie) of Louisiana. She is also mourned by Andy the poodle, who was her constant companion. The family also wants to express thanks to Helen's caregiver and honorary family member Priscilla Villarreal for making her last months entertaining and full of love.
A viewing is scheduled on Wednesday March 4 at 11 a.m., with the funeral to follow at 1 p.m.. Arrangements under the direction of Zoeller Funeral Home. An interment will be held in Louisiana at Alexandria Memorial Gardens on Friday, March 6 at 10:30 a.m.
Published in The Town Talk from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020