Helen White Hutton
Pineville - Funeral services for Helen White Hutton will be held at 12:00 p.m., Monday, June 22, 2020, in The Chapel of Hixson Brothers Pineville, with Reverend Greg Carroll and Reverend Tom Lott officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. An Entombment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Helen White Hutton, born January 22, 1933, of Pineville, passed peacefully from this life on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at her residence, at the age of 87.
Mrs. Hutton attended Fairview High School in Cullendale, Arkansas where she was the Valedictorian of her 1951 graduating class. Two years later, on July 24, 1953, she married the love of her life, Henry M. Hutton, Jr. They did everything together: from Hand Bells to the Duplicate Bridge Club and the Twin City Twirlers Square Dancers. She was strong in her faith and was a member of Pineville Park Baptist Church, where she was in the church english hand bell choir and led the children's handbell choir. Mrs. Hutton was a "Domestic Engineer" by choice and was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Ena McDonald White and her brother, John B. White.
She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Henry M. Hutton, Jr.; daughter, Vicki Hutton Kihnemann and husband Kevin M. Kihnemann; son, Michael Henry Hutton and wife, Suzanne T. Hutton; grandchildren, Taylor Hutton Kihnemann (Amanda), Peyton Walker Kihnemann, Christopher Michael Hutton and Allison Campbell Hutton and a host of other family members and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pineville Park Baptist Church, 2455 LA-28, Pineville, LA 71360.
Published in The Town Talk from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.