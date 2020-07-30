1/
Henry C. Holmes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry C. Holmes

Lecompte - Graveside service for Henry C. Holmes, age 73, of Lecompte was Thursday, July 30, 2020, 10:00 am in Spring Hill Cemetery, Pastor Murphy Riggs officiated. Under the direction of Progressive Funeral Home Bunkie



Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Rapides Regional Medical Center, Henry passed away.



He was a member of Spring Hill Baptist Church and served as an Usher Graduated from Carter C. Raymond High School and worked for US Steel Corporation for 35 years.



Henry leaves to cherish his memories, his best friend for over 43 years and loving wife, Nadine Holmes of Lecompte; son, Henry Homes, Jr. of Indiana; step-son, McCoy Wellons of Iowa; step-daughters, Michelle Day of Indiana; Remayl Hardy of Maryland; brothers, Walter Crittle of California; Anthony Crittle of Pennsylvania; sisters, Annette Sims of Minnesota; Jeanette Girtley of North Carolina; 14 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Town Talk from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Spring Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Progressive Funeral Homes
313 S Elm St
Bunkie, LA 71322
(318) 346-2798
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Progressive Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved