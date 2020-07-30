Henry C. Holmes



Lecompte - Graveside service for Henry C. Holmes, age 73, of Lecompte was Thursday, July 30, 2020, 10:00 am in Spring Hill Cemetery, Pastor Murphy Riggs officiated. Under the direction of Progressive Funeral Home Bunkie







Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Rapides Regional Medical Center, Henry passed away.







He was a member of Spring Hill Baptist Church and served as an Usher Graduated from Carter C. Raymond High School and worked for US Steel Corporation for 35 years.







Henry leaves to cherish his memories, his best friend for over 43 years and loving wife, Nadine Holmes of Lecompte; son, Henry Homes, Jr. of Indiana; step-son, McCoy Wellons of Iowa; step-daughters, Michelle Day of Indiana; Remayl Hardy of Maryland; brothers, Walter Crittle of California; Anthony Crittle of Pennsylvania; sisters, Annette Sims of Minnesota; Jeanette Girtley of North Carolina; 14 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren.









