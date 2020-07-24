Henry James Walker
Pollock - Funeral services for Henry James Walker will be held at First Baptist Church, Pollock with Reverend Brian Gunter officiating and the Eulogy given by and Mr. Walker's great nephew, Nathan Wirsing. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Hixson Brothers. Alexandria.
Henry James Walker of Pollock, passed away at the age 89 on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Bentley.
Mr. Walker was born in Pollock, to his parents John Hamilton and Lula Clara Schrader Walker on September 20, 1930. He proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict in the Military Police. Following his service, he went on to teach for the Winn Parish School System, retiring after 31 years.
He was a life-long member of First Baptist Church, Pollock and served as Sunday School Treasurer for many years. Mr. Walker was a humble and kind man, often helping everyone he knew. He was dedicated to his family, taking care of many of them in declining health.
In retirement, he loved sports, taking care of his chickens, his cattle and working in his garden. He will be remembered for the love and generosity he had for his family and friends. He visited Woods Haven Nursing Care at least 5 times a week for over 30 years.
He leaves to cherish sweet memories: four nieces and three nephews, great nieces and great nephews; great great nieces and great great nephews; two great great great nephews; cousins, and many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. John H. Walker; his brothers, Richard E. Walker and John E. Walker; his sisters, Bessie Whatley, Pauline Bergeron, Louise Heidelberg and Gloria Clark; two nieces and one nephew.
