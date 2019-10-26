|
Henry Joseph Vanderlick, Jr.
Cheneyville - Henry Joseph Vanderlick Jr.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Henry "Sonny" Joseph Vanderlick Jr. will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 28, 2019, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Cheneyville with Rev. Dwight De Jesus and Rev. Scott Chemino officiating. Interment will follow in Alexandria Memorial Gardens under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Sunday, October 27, 2019, and will resume at St. Joseph Catholic Church from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 6:00 PM on Sunday, October 27, 2019, in the Kramer chapel.
Henry Joseph Vanderlick, Jr.,86, of Cheneyville passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
Henry graduated from Menard High School and served in the Army 2 years during the Korean conflict. He grew up on the family farm on Bayou Rapides Road in Alexandria. In addition to farming, he worked for the US Department of Agriculture.
He bought Hedgeland plantation in 1965 and farmed in partnership with his brother, David C Vanderlick.
A lifelong Catholic, Henry and Sarah "Sally" Marie Hays married on May 7, 1966 at our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Alexandria Louisiana. They lived their life on Bayou Boeuf, Loyd Bridge Road in Cheneyville Louisiana.
Henry was a member of several boards including a trustee of Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Cheneyville, Bayou Boeuf Co-op, the cotton gin and a board member of the Farmer's Bank and Trust Company in Cheneyville Louisiana.
Pallbearers honored to serve will be Vernon Mathews, Dr. Patrick Mathews, Scott Vanderlick, Charlie Vanderlick, Andy Vanderlick, and Dr. Julian Rose.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Frank Fitzgerald, Tom Robinson, Steve Halbert, Jim Tony Harper, Bruce Brown, Allen Hoyt, and Randall Moore.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry Joseph Vanderlick Sr. and Blanche Vermaelen Vanderlick. His sisters, Sr. Virginia Lee Vanderlick, Sr. Cecile Claire Vanderlick, and Cecilia Vanderlick Mathews.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sally Hays Vanderlick, his children, Dr. Mary Ellen Vanderlick and her husband, Dr. Delfino Garcia of Bellaire, Texas, Anne Miller of Chenevyille and Dr. Michael H. Vanderlick and his wife, Tiffany Zehnder Vanderlick of Lafayette; 2 grandchilden, Erin C Miller and Henry James Vanderlick, both of Lafayette.; his brothers, Dr. Charles B Vanderlick and his wife, Helen of Alexandria and David C. Vanderlick and his wife, Dot of Lecompte; and numerous nieces, nephews and good friends.
The family prefers memorials in Henry's memory be made to Holy Savior Menard High School, 4603 Coliseum Blvd., Alexandria, LA 71303, or the Catholic Foundation of Alexandria, P.O. Box 12833., Alexandria, LA 71315-2833.
Published in The Town Talk from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019