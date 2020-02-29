|
Henry William Griffin
Henry William Griffin, known professionally as William Griffin, passed away on February 19, 2020, at the age of 85.
He is survived by Emilie Griffin, his wife of 56 years and author of 18 books; his three children, Lucy Griffin Sikes, and her husband Gerald Herbert, Henry Francis Griffin II, and his wife Larisa Gray, and Sarah Griffin Thibodeaux, and her husband Troy Thibodeaux; and his five grandchildren: Ardis and Avery Sikes, Houston and William Thibodeaux, and Naima Griffin.
A memorial mass will be held at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church, 401 21st Street, Alexandria, Louisiana on Friday March 6, at 1:30 pm, with a reception following at the home of Susan Segura and John Hunsaker, 406 West Dem, Alexandria, Louisiana. A private interment will follow at Grace Episcopal Church in St. Francisville Louisiana on Saturday March 7. A second memorial mass will be held in New Orleans at St. Rita Church, 7100 Jefferson Highway, Harahan, Louisiana, on Friday March 20, 2020 at 4:00 pm., with a reception following at the home of Gerald Herbert and Lucy Sikes Herbert, 8351 Murlesan Avenue, Harahan LA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations to Renovare, a Christian nonprofit that models, resources, and advocates fullness of life with God experienced, by grace, through the spiritual practices of Jesus and of the historical Church at www.renovare.org.
