Services
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Miller & Hill The Funeral Directors
Viewing
Saturday, May 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Eastern Star Baptist Church
2706 Wise St.
Alexandria, LA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Eastern Star Baptist Church
2706 Wise St.
Alexandria, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Williams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Henry Williams Obituary
Mr. Henry Williams

ALEXANDRIA - Mr. Henry Williams 78, of Alexandria, LA peacefully transitioned on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Tioga, LA.

A Celebration of Life will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday May 25, 2019 at Eastern Star Baptist Church, Rev. Nathaniel Bell Pastor, 2706 Wise St. Alexandria, LA 71301. A visitation will be held Friday May 24, 2019 at Miller & Hill The Funeral Directors from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. The public viewing will resume on Saturday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until start of service. His final resting place will be in the Garden of Memories, Alexandria, LA. He leaves to cherish his memories: one daughter Amanda Armstead, one son Terrence Williams, five grandchildren, four great grandchildren, one brother; Aree Williams (Jessie) of Killeen TX, two sisters, Doretha Hanks of Alexandria, LA, Ethel Williams (Lawrence) of Pineville, LA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Professional Services Conducted by Miller & Hill The Funeral Directors "The Hallmark of Excellence"

103 Bolton Ave Alexandria, LA 71301 (318)-704-0880
Published in The Town Talk on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.