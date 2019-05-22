|
Mr. Henry Williams
ALEXANDRIA - Mr. Henry Williams 78, of Alexandria, LA peacefully transitioned on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Tioga, LA.
A Celebration of Life will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday May 25, 2019 at Eastern Star Baptist Church, Rev. Nathaniel Bell Pastor, 2706 Wise St. Alexandria, LA 71301. A visitation will be held Friday May 24, 2019 at Miller & Hill The Funeral Directors from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. The public viewing will resume on Saturday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until start of service. His final resting place will be in the Garden of Memories, Alexandria, LA. He leaves to cherish his memories: one daughter Amanda Armstead, one son Terrence Williams, five grandchildren, four great grandchildren, one brother; Aree Williams (Jessie) of Killeen TX, two sisters, Doretha Hanks of Alexandria, LA, Ethel Williams (Lawrence) of Pineville, LA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
