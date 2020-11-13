1/1
Herbert H. Furby
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herbert H. Furby

Herbert H. Furby, 88, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2020 at his home in Niceville, FL. He was born May 17, 1932 in Alexandria, Louisiana to Herbert S. and Sadye D. Furby.

Herb is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Katie Elizabeth Rylee. He is also survived by his children, Robert G. Furby (Sharon) of Montgomery, Texas, and Michael W. Furby (Ann) of Northbrook, Illinois and his brother Robert L. Furby of Pineville, Louisiana. Beloved grandfather of Glynn R. Furby (Jessica), Matthew M. Furby, and Catherine M. Furby, and great-grandfather to Thomas R. Furby. Herb was preceded in death by his daughter, Jennie Rae Furby.

Herb was a servant to his country as a member of the US Air Force for 23 years, serving in both the Korea and Vietnam Wars. After he retired from the Air Force in 1973, he continued to work as a civil servant until 1993.

Herb was always willing to help a friend and a devoted church member. He was an avid golfer with a great sense of humor. He will be missed by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.

Herb will be laid to rest at the family site in Pineville, Louisiana, at a private graveside service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Town Talk from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved