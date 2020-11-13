Herbert H. Furby



Herbert H. Furby, 88, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2020 at his home in Niceville, FL. He was born May 17, 1932 in Alexandria, Louisiana to Herbert S. and Sadye D. Furby.



Herb is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Katie Elizabeth Rylee. He is also survived by his children, Robert G. Furby (Sharon) of Montgomery, Texas, and Michael W. Furby (Ann) of Northbrook, Illinois and his brother Robert L. Furby of Pineville, Louisiana. Beloved grandfather of Glynn R. Furby (Jessica), Matthew M. Furby, and Catherine M. Furby, and great-grandfather to Thomas R. Furby. Herb was preceded in death by his daughter, Jennie Rae Furby.



Herb was a servant to his country as a member of the US Air Force for 23 years, serving in both the Korea and Vietnam Wars. After he retired from the Air Force in 1973, he continued to work as a civil servant until 1993.



Herb was always willing to help a friend and a devoted church member. He was an avid golfer with a great sense of humor. He will be missed by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.



Herb will be laid to rest at the family site in Pineville, Louisiana, at a private graveside service.









