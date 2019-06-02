Services
White Oaks Funeral Home
110 S 12Th St
Oakdale, LA 71463
(318) 335-5000
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Pine Prairie, LA
Hill Cedric Johnson Obituary
Hill Cedric Johnson

Pine Prairie - Funeral services for Hill Cedric Johnson will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in the First Baptist Church of Pine Prairie with Reverend Daniel Holsumback and Reverend Eric Johnson officiating. Committal service will follow in the Turkey Creek Cemetery under the direction of White Oaks Funeral Home, Oakdale.

Hill, 82, of Pine Prairie, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in the Prairie Manor Nursing Home. He was born December 5, 1936 in Pine Prairie to the union of Samuel Haas Johnson and Virginia Elizabeth Singletary Johnson. In 1956, he graduated from Pine Prairie High School. He retired from Calcasieu Paper Mill where he worked as a machinist, Evangeline Parish Police Jury, and was a retired bus driver for the Evangeline Parish School Board. Hill and his brother, Ricky were also the original owners/operators of Pinecone Restaurant in Pine Prairie. He was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Haas and Virginia Johnson; four brothers, Haas, Jimmie, Cecil and Crompton Johnson; three sisters, Opal Faught, Lila Green and Betty Lou Lachman.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory: his loving wife of 60 years, Judith Elaine Elliott Johnson of Pine Prairie; two sons, Timothy (Kelly) and Chuck Johnson both of Baton Rouge; one daughter, Jill (Robert) Kidder of St. Francisville; two brothers, Johnny H. Johnson of Pine Prairie and Ricky Johnson of Alexandria; one sister, Laura Johnson of Alexandria; seven grandchildren; along with a host of family and friends.

Pallbearers to serve will be Johnny Deshotel, Kim Faught, Peyton Johnson, Lamar Johnson, Nicholas Johnson and Jarred Johnson.

Visitation will be held in the First Baptist Church on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., then on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. in the church.
Published in The Town Talk on June 2, 2019
